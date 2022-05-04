Tipp man backs call for change of name for NCBI

A Tipperary man believes that the National Council for the Blind should take the word blind out of their title.

NCBI are reportedly going to do a full re-brand and are considering changing their name to Sight Ireland.

Ardfinnan man Stefan Grace has a visual impairment and he believes the NCBI name is outdated.

He told Tipp Today that it needs to be more inclusive.

“Maybe they need to change the word blind, I think that’s very important.

“You know, when I’d be going around down through the years, they’d be whispering ‘sure he’s great, but he’s blind like’, you understand it was kind of patronising.

“I think it’s an old thing that has to go.

“Now, what I would suggest myself is VIPI – Visual Impairment Ireland – it’s a balance holding the two together, the blindness and the visual impairment.”