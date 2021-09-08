Tipp food outlet fails to meet FSAI standards

A Tipperary café is among four food businesses served with closure orders last month.

A partial closure order was served on The Good Coffee Matters stall at Drumkeenan, Roscrea by the Food Safety Authority on August 3rd.

The order relates to a derelict building beside the stall which was used for toilet facilities and the storage of food.

There was no running water to it which meant the toilets could not be flushed.

The FSAI inspector also found that the derelict building was in an extremely dirty condition, evidenced by filth, grime and general waste throughout, and a dead bird was also found on the premises.

The other businesses served with orders by the authority are in Tramore and in Dublin City.

Chief Executive of the FSAI Dr Pamela Byrne is warning there is a legal responsibility for food businesses to act responsibly and ensure food they provide to customers is safe to eat.