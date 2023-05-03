Tipp Family Carers to highlight issues to Oireachtas Committee

The Family Carers Ireland South Tipperary manager is to address politicians in Leinster House today.

Richie Molloy will be joined by the Young Munster Carer of the Year Cara Darmody from Ardfinnan.

He will be calling for a review of the Carers Allowance while Cara will concentrate on speaking about the massive lack of services available for autism sufferers both in Tipperary and across the country .

Richie Molloy says this is a very important opportunity to give Oireachtas members an insight as to how it is today to be a family carer in Tipperary and Ireland. This is well ahead of Budget 2024 when decisions will be made that could improve Carers everyday lives or simply keep the status que which is simply not acceptable to the over 500,000 Family Carers Across Ireland.

Family Carers in Ireland who are lucky enough to qualify for the Carers Allowance are still being paid less than one Euro an hour for a job that offers no benefits such as sick pay, annual leave, pension entitlements as any other job in the country and are on call 24/7.