All but most time-critical elective surgeries cancelled at UHL tomorrow

All but the most time-critical elective surgeries are cancelled at UHL tomorrow.

People are also asked to consider all options before presenting at the Emergency Department at the local facility this evening.

All sites across the UL Hospital Group are busy today due to high numbers of inpatients and extremely high numbers of sick patients presenting.

In the 24 hours between 8am yesterday and this morning, a total of 278 people attended the ED.

Any patient impacted by the cancellations will be contacted directly with surgeries rescheduled at the earliest opportunity.

Anyone presenting to ED today with a less than urgent condition is going to face a lengthy wait for care.