Thurles dentist says Medical Card scheme not viable in current form

People on the Dental Treatment Services Scheme in Tipperary can be waiting for up to six years to be seen.

Concerns have also been raised at the number of dentists who are viewing the medical card scheme as no longer being viable.

Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has previously highlighted how the number of dentists operating the DTSS in Tipperary has been falling significantly in recent years because the scheme is outdated and no longer reflects operational costs.

Aidan Burke of www.thurlesdentist.ie says the current delays can have a huge impact on children in particular.

“Anyone who has a child on the list will be well aware that they’re seen in 6th class and maybe put on a list at the age of 10 or 11 and they could be called at maybe 17 or 18 to start their treatment.”

“The more alarming one for me is the extractions because people can be in pain and that may need to be done quicker.”

“The only other option is to go privately and some people just don’t have the money to do that which is an awful position you’re put in to try to explain that to people and try to figure out what you can do and often there isn’t any solution.”