Tender signed for Clonmel Crisis House

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill says “it’s all systems go” to get the new Clonmel Crisis House in operation.

The Fianna Fáil deputy has been informed by Junior Minister for Mental Health, Mary Butler, that a tender has been signed for the project worth an estimated €3.73 million.

The 8 bed residential facility at Glenville House has been promised since the closure of acute mental health services back in 2011 but has yet to materialise.

Deputy Cahill says it’s welcome news.

“This has been looked for in Clonmel for a number of years. Thankfully the tender was signed on the 9th of July and the money has been sanctioned for the Crisis House.”

“So the tender is agreed it’s all systems go now to get the Crisis House up and running as quickly as possible.”