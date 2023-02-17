Taoiseach to visit UHL

The visit by Leo Varadkar comes as UHL which serves North Tipp, Limerick, and Clare is once again the most overcrowded hospital in the country with 85 patients without a bed today.

There were also reports in recent days about the low numbers of full time staff who were employed within the entire UL Hospital Group in the last year in comparison to the rest of Ireland.

Leo Varadkar is due at the facility this lunch time to do a tour of the hospital’s emergency department, meet with staff, and talk to the hospital’s management team.

Elsewhere TUH in Clonmel has 7 people on trolleys, while Nenagh has none.

The national total of patients without a bed today is 548.