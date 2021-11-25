Taoiseach again backs plans for extra beds at Tipperary University Hospital

The Taoiseach says he has spoken to the HSE’s CEO and the Health Minister about proposals to increase hospital capacity in Clonmel.

During a recent visit to Tipperary University Hospital, Micheál Martin was shown plans by management for the provision of 33 extra beds at the St Michael’s Unit.

Addressing the Dáil, Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill said the beds can be provided for around 7-9 million euro, which is around one third of the cost of a new-build equivalent.

In response, the Taoiseach said the plans make sense to him.

“I always admire the innovation of hospital managers who as we open one facility hurriedly move you on to the next facility that they want developed.

“But actually, I do take the point – I did speak to the Minister for Health, I’ve spoken to the Chief Executive Officer for the HSE on that project. It’s a readymade project – it would provide 33 extra beds with a degree of investment.

“It makes sense to me and I will continue to push for its provision.”