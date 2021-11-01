Taoiseach amenable to meeting with Carrick hospital group

The Taoiseach says he has no issue with meeting members of the Save St Brigid’s Hospital Group.

They have been campaigning since the HSE decided to end respite and palliative care services at the Carrick on Suir hospital.

A petition with over 11,000 signatures calling for the decision to be reversed was delivered to the Dáil in September.

Speaking to Tipp FM during a visit to Clonmel on Friday Micheál Martin said he would try to facilitate a meeting with the group.

“I think the Oireachtas members have met with them and we will meet – as I can I meet with different groups at different times.

“I mean in terms of an invitation into my office or whatever I’ll try and track that down and follow it on with a meeting.”