Hospitals across the country have experienced a surge in admissions this afternoon.

There are 314 people on hospital trolleys today – the second highest daily figure recorded by the INMO so far this year.

University Hospital Limerick is once again the worst affected with 62 people waiting for a proper bed, while there are also 10 people on trolleys at South Tipp General in Clonmel.

When it comes to Covid-19, there are 124 people in Irish hospitals with the virus including 31 in intensive care.