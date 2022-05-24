Further strike action by Medical Scientists

Up to 30,000 hospital procedures will be cancelled due to a strike over the next two days.

2,100 medical scientists are picketing over pay and career development issues – similar to last Wednesday’s action.

They’re refusing to carry out routine lab services from 8am to 8pm today and tomorrow.

At Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel a number of procedures have been cancelled due to the strike action.

These include elective procedures, endoscopies, colposcopy appointments, phlebotomy appointments and pre-assessment appointments.

Impacted services at UHL include some elective surgeries, bronchoscopies, endoscopies, and Warfarin clinics.

The Medical Assessment Unit at Nenagh Hospital will be running reduced services though the Injury Unit will be open as normal.