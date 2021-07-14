St Brigid’s Hospital group to take their campaign to the Dáil

A small group of Carrick-on-Suir activists are heading to Dublin’s Convention Centre today to protest the closure of respite and palliative services at St Brigid’s Hospital.

The group will make their voices heard at around 12 noon while the Dáil sits today, and before the summer recess which starts next week.

A larger demonstration is expected in September when the Dáil resumes, and a petition calling for the retention of services will be handed over then.

The petition has so far collected 2,500 signatures, with the intention to get as many as 5,000 before September.