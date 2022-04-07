Solohead’s Kevin Hanly urging people to get involved in World Autism Month

Starting today, people across Tipperary and the country will be able to support autism supports while doing their shopping.

To coincide with World Autism Month, AsIAm are running a tap to donate fundraising campaign in SuperValu from today (Thursday, April 7) until Sunday.

This will allow people to donate two euros to the organisation.

Kevin Hanly from Solohead is an autism advocate and SuperValu GAA Ambassador who features in an ad here on Tipp FM for the fundraiser.

He explained to Tipp FM how this campaign will raise awareness and funds for autism.

“The ‘Tap to Donate’ fundraising campaign for SuperValu for four days, highlighting that the ‘Tap to Donate’ fundraising drive takes place in SuperValu nationwide from 7-10 April.”

For more information on AsIAm visit www.AsIAm.ie.