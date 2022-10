University Hospital Limerick has seen a drop in the number of patients on trolleys today.

Earlier in the week it was recording the highest number of people without a bed nationally, however has now dropped to the 4th highest.

There are 49 patients on trolleys at the local facility – with 33 in the Emergency Department and 16 in wards.

Elsewhere in Tipperary TUH has 15 patients on trolleys in the emergency department an increase of one from yesterday, while Nenagh has none.