65 people are waiting for a bed at University Hospital Limerick today after being admitted through the Emergency Department.

This is down 2 from yesterday and a reduction of 22 on Monday.

They are among 435 in a similar situation across the country today.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation report 8 patients on trolleys at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel today – down from 27 at the start of the week.