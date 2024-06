The number of people on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick is at its lowest so far this week.

However with 68 people waiting for a bed the facility which covers North Tipp, Limerick and Clare is still the most overcrowded in the country.

This compared with 89 yesterday, 118 on Tuesday and 99 on Monday.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation 460 people who have been admitted to hospital are without a bed today.