There are over 100 people without a bed at the main hospitals serving Tipperary today.

According to the latest Trolley Watch figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation they are among 432 patients across the country.

Frontline staff at University Hospital Limerick are caring for 81 patients on trolleys today making it once again the most overcrowded in the country.

21 patients who have been admitted to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel are also without a bed this afternoon.