Significant overcrowding at UHL

University Hospital Limerick today has more than double the number of people on trolleys than the second highest figure.

The hospital, which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare has 84 patients without beds today.

Meanwhile, there are also 18 on trolleys at Clonmel’s Tipperary University Hospital.

Management at the Clonmel facility say due to the overcrowding, where possible, people are being asked to consult their GP or the Caredoc out of hours service in the first instance.

The public are advised there may be long delays as staff prioritise those patients requiring immediate treatment and management.

They are also working to prioritise the discharge of patients where appropriate.

This all comes after UHL recorded the highest number of patients on trolley’s nationally last month.

In February there were 1,498 , 691 more than the next highest, Cork University Hospital.

This is also an increase on the same month last year at UHL where there were 914.