The two main hospitals serving Tipperary account for nearly 20% of the number of patients without a bed today.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 407 people being cared for on trolleys across the country.

55 of these are at UHL which provides ED cover for North Tipp, Clare and Limerick making it the most overcrowded today.

The nursing union is reporting that TUH in Clonmel does not have beds for 22 people who have been admitted through its Emergency Department.