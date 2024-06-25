Significant increase in numbers on hospital trolleys

The number of people left without a bed at Irish hospitals has risen by nearly 100 in the space of 24 hours.

According to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 535 patients being cared for on trolleys today compared with 440 yesterday.

University Hospital Limerick – which covers North Tipp, Limerick and Clare -is the most overcrowded with no beds for 100 people.

12 patients who have been deemed ill enough to be admitted to TUH in Clonmel are being cared for on trolleys in the Emergency Department this afternoon.