IT services coming back on stream at TUH following cyber-attack

Things are slowly getting back to normal at Tipperary University Hospital in the wake of last months cyber-attack on the HSE IT system.

Like all other public hospitals many parts of the Clonmel facility had been badly hit with no online access to patient records such as x-rays, radiological reports or blood results.

However hospital CEO Maria Barry says the situation has improved over the last week.

“Many of our systems are now back up and functioning – not to full functionality but I think sufficient to allow the hospital to operate safely.”

“All our clinical services have resumed and we’re asking members of the public to attend their appointment as scheduled unless they are notified otherwise by hospital staff.”

“So really we’re back up – we’re delivering our outpatient service, our elective surgery service and our endoscopy services – although the endoscopy service is limited somewhat.”