Review of 9 hospitals including UHL found ‘unsafe’ & ‘unacceptable’ treatment at all

An independent review of 9 hospitals, including UHL, across the country found ‘unsafe’ and ‘unacceptable’ treatment at all of them.

It’s also recommended an end to the practice of placing trolleys on wards once the health system becomes stabilised.

The review of unplanned care looked at 9 hospitals which were under huge pressure during the 2018/2019 winter season – however it was never published by the HSE who

felt it was no longer relevant in light of the covid pandemic.

but its now in the public domain following a Freedom of Information request by the Irish Patients Association.

The Irish Examiner says the report states that 50% or more of patients spent at least one night on a trolley before getting a bed or being discharged, while in at least 1 hospital patients spent up to 10 nights on trolleys.

Hosptials reviewed were: Naas General, Tallaght University Hospital, the Midland Regional Tullamore, the Mater, Cork University Hospital, University Hospital Limerick, University Hospital Waterford, St Vincent’s University Hospital and Galway University Hospital.