Restrictions to visiting at Clonmel hospital

Visiting restrictions are being brought in at Tipperary University Hospital due to infectious outbreaks at the hospital in Clonmel.

The restriction come into effect from today on four wards to protect vulnerable patients and limit the spread – Medical 1, medical 2A, Medical 2B, and Medical 3.

Public visiting to other wards is allowed between 2pm – 4pm and 6.30pm – 8.30pm.

But no visits are allowed outside of these hours unless in exceptional circumstances by prior arrangement with department managers.