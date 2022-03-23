Restrictions in place at TUH in Clonmel

Pat Murphy
Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel. Photo © Tipp FM / Pat Murphy.

All visiting to Tipperary University Hospital has been suspended for the next fortnight.

Management at the Clonmel hospital their outbreak management team is currently monitoring the situation daily.

However a number of exceptions are being made.

· End Of Life Non COVID-19 Patient – Two nominated relatives utilising correct hand hygiene and wearing of a facemask.
· End Of Life COVID-19 Patient – Two nominated relatives utilising correct PPE/hand hygiene/IPC advice etc.
· Critically ill patient – Two nominated relatives only utilising correct hand hygiene and wearing of a facemask.
· One parent will be allowed visit children in the Paediatric Unit at any one time.
· Maternity Department and Special Care Baby Unit – no changes to current visiting arrangement in the maternity services.

Visiting may be further suspending during periods of Outbreak to minimise transmission of infection.