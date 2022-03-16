Renewed call for Family Carers to get Fuel Allowance

Spiralling fuel costs will have a huge impact on family carers in Tipperary.

That’s according to the local manager of Family Carer’s Ireland who says the price increase announced by Bord Gáis for gas and electricity has shocked them.

Richie Molloy says 1,000 litres of home heating oil is now €1,100 which is doubled what it was 12 months ago yet carers are still having to make do with €230 per week.

Speaking on Tipp Today he said for carers should automatically qualify for the Fuel Allowance.

“They’ve already satisfied the means test. You won’t get the Carer’s Allowance until you satisfy a very stringent medical criteria so anyone in receipt of that allowance is 100% a full time carer.

“That would be one quick way of ensuring that carers are getting some support.

“At the end of the day the Fuel Allowance is €33 a week – it would go a long way towards meeting some of the costs on a weekly basis.”