Registrar secured for Cashel Minor Injuries Unit

The Minor Injuries Unit in Cashel will reopen on a 5-day week basis from next Monday.

The facility was closed temporarily last month before reopening two days a week when a locum doctor was secured.

Local TD Martin Browne has been lobbying the HSE on the issue as well as raising his concerns in the Dáil.

He has now been informed that a registrar has been secured for the post.

“From Monday on we’re being assured that the service will be back to the five day week.

“As you know we’ve been on here before when we heard it was closed down and we made enquiries to have it opened and then the week before last to be told that it was going to a two day week.

“We’ve been on to the Department (of Health) and the HSE on a continuous basis to be told now that they have a Registrar and they’re ready to commence work on Monday, 30th.”

Martin Browne says having it open five days a week from next Monday is a positive step – however he would have preferred to have seen a HSE doctor appointed rather than through an agency.

“That would be I suppose the one concern we have but I can assure people we will be keeping an eye on it.

“We raised it in the Dáil last week with the Minister and he assured us that he would do as much as he can to get it sorted.

“Ideally we need a HSE doctor rather than an agency doctor but I suppose the main thing at this stage is to have the guarantee that the unit is going to be open five days a week again.”