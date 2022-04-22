Reduction in number on trollies at UHL

The number of patients on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick has fallen by 29 since yesterday.

However there are still nearly 100 people without a bed at the hospital which provides cover for North Tipperary, Limerick and Clare.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are no beds available for 97 people who have been admitted to the facility – this compares with 126 on Thursday.

12 patients are without a bed at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel today.

Nationally there are 388 people in a similar situation – down from 442 yesterday.