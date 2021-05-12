Recruitment efforts underway to resolve staffing problems at Nenagh hospital

The Medical Assessment Unit at Nenagh Hospital is due to resume normal opening hours next Monday.

Staffing shortages have forced the closure of the unit in Nenagh for a number of days since last week, with calls being made by Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill for a full-time consultant to be appointed there.

Labour Leader Alan Kelly says he’s been informed by the HSE that the unit will return to normal next Monday, May 17th.

He also says that assurances have been made by UL Hospitals Group that recruitment for a further registrar is underway, and will ensure the unit is open to more patients in the future.