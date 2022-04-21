Record numbers on trolleys at UHL

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has called for an emergency plan to be activated for University Hospital Limerick.

It comes as 126 patients are on trolleys in the hospital which covers North Tipp, Limerick and Clare.

The INMO says this level of overcrowding is dangerous for both patients and staff at University Hospital Limerick.

The nursing union says it requires an immediate hospital group wide response.

The number of patients without a bed in UHL makes up over 28% of the 442 patients on trolleys across the country today.

INMO Assistant Director of Industrial Relations, Mary Fogarty says the fact that we are seeing a record number of patients on trolleys in University Hospital Limerick on the 21st of April means that the bed management system is completely broken.

She is calling on hospital management to urgently stop admitting patients for elective care as there are no beds within the hospital with the system completely congested.

Mary Fogarty says INMO members in the hospital are reporting significant work-related stress due to the persistent overcrowding and inability of provide appropriate care to all admitted patients adding that they are exhausted and burnt out.

Meanwhile there are 20 patients without a bed at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel today.