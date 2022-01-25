Record number of patients on trolleys at UHL

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation 97 people who have been admitted to University Hospital Limerick are being cared for on trolleys.

The Dooradoyle facility serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare

This is the highest number recorded in any Irish hospital since the union began compiling trolley figures.

INMO Assistant Director of Industrial Relations Mary Fogarty told Tipp FM News that the overcrowding is adding to the danger of spreading Covid-19.

“100 additional beds opened this time last year and today we see 97 patients on trolleys awaiting a hospital bed and it is extremely concerning that this level of overcrowding is prevailing.

“It is not likely that it is attributable to Covid-19 – in fact the overcrowding at the hospital is exacerbating outbreaks of covid-19 because there are patients placed in areas of the hospital where proper infection prevention and control measures cannot be applied.”

Mary Fogarty says the issue has to be tackled once and for all.

“We have written to HIQA on a number of occasions in the last 18 months requesting them to investigate the situation at the hospital because it is extremely serious for patients.

“Our members tell us that they cannot provide appropriate care in these situations.

“HIQA to date have declined to investigate and make recommendations to improve the situation.

“We are writing to them again today because it is absolutely imperative that the HSE, Department of Health and HIQA address this situation in Limerick that’s gone on for too many years.

“It’s extremely unsafe and our members are very concerned.”

In all there are 508 patients without a bed at hospitals across the country today including 6 at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel.