RCDC give guarded welcome to HSE announcement on long stay beds

The Roscrea Community Development Council is both pleased and cautious about this week’s announcement regarding long stay beds in the town.

The commitment by the HSE to purchase Mount Carmel Nursing Home in Roscrea is the first time there has been acknowledgement of the long term community needs in Roscrea according to the Committee chairman.

John Lupton says this is one of the core principles that RCDC have argued for a number of years and he welcomed the decision.

He says that local people need to be allowed to stay where they belong as they age.

However, John also told Tipp FM that they still need to see progress on the promises.

“We were told by the HSE that they were looking at North Tipp as a unit and that there were sufficient beds in North Tipperary which basically meant that Roscrea people who were in need of long term care beds would have to travel to Nenagh outside their area of belonging so its great news from that point o view and we hope that the good news will be justified in its implementation.”

“It needs to be put in place…as soon as possible in order to satisfy the needs of people, existing residents and to put their minds at ease and also people that would be looking for long term stay facilities in the immediate future, as in in the next year or so.”