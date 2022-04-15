RCDC chair calls for transparency on Dean Maxwell unit

The chair of the Roscrea Community Development Council wants full transparency when it comes to plans for the Dean Maxwell.

Confirmation has been given that a new dementia unit and respite unit will be delivered for Roscrea, however long stay beds have been excluded from the plan.

John Lupton described the lack of services for those in need of full time care in Roscrea and the distance to the Nenagh site as “incompatible with basic human rights.”

The current plans would see people in the area having to travel 20 miles to Nenagh for care, something he says would not be feasible for many elderly family members.

He says there needs to be transparency and the members of the community deserve a forum to discuss the issue :

” The people of Roscrea have got to know clearly what it means and what the future is for the Dean Maxwell. And I mean people have got to have a forum to express their view so I think we will have to have a public meeting in Roscrea to allow people to express their views.

“It would be awful if the Dean Maxwell as we know it were to close and were to close unbeknownst to people basically.”