Questions raised about 33 new beds approved for TUH

The announcement of 33 additional beds for Tipperary University Hospital does not address the needs of mental health services in the area.

That’s according to the Tipperary’s Fight for Mental Health Services who question how the St Michael’s unit can suddenly be made suitable for inpatients.

Spokesperson Dean McGrath has welcomed the extra beds for the Clonmel hospital he says its at odds with what the group was told in the past when it came to mental health beds.

“We were told that St Michael’s was not fit for patient habitation. We were told that in-patient services couldn’t be delivered due to such complex needs of the premises.

“So we were told it wasn’t possible then to spec it up to a mental health required specification. And now we find that actually – with the required funds and political and managements will to upgrade the old St Michael’s building into general wards – that 33 beds can be delivered as an in-patient.”

Speaking on Tipp Today Dean McGrath also said a lack of political will is behind the loss of many services in the Premier county.

“When there’s a funding announcement everybody rushes to claim it because its seen as a positive thing and I agree that it is.

“When an unpopular decision is made – such as the decision to downgrade St Brigid’s Hospital (in Carrick on Suir) which is a fantastic unit. And again we were told that’s not fit for purpose – you’d wonder if the political and money will was there in terms of respite care could that be restored. And the answer is of course it could.

“Nobody wants to take responsibility when unpopular decisions are made. They want to run for the hills or they don’t want to be associated with the negativity in case it impacts their vote.”