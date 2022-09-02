Public advised to avoid UHL ED unless urgent

UHL is asking people to only attend the Emergency Department for urgent care needs.

The hospital, which serves North Tipperary, is managing very high ED attendances for many complex illnesses.

The public is being advised to consider all alternative care options before attending ED and for those with less urgent needs to expect lengthy delays.

Where possible people are advised to first consider Injury Units in Ennis Nenagh Hospital and St John’s, as well as GPs, Caredoc services and pharmacists.

The hospital say they are prioritizing the sickest patients and as part of their escalation plan, additional ward rounds, accelerated discharges and identification of patients for transfer to Model 2 hospitals are all underway.

As of this morning at UHL, a total of 48 patients were waiting on trolleys for inpatient beds at UHL.