Protest planned over UHL overcrowding

There will be a protest over the situation at University Hospital Limerick this Sunday.

On the 28th of May the organising committee say they will put ‘feet on the street’ and act on their concerns regarding the consistent overcrowding.

Mike Daly is one of the organisers and he is urging people from across the county and region to meet at Merchant’s Quay at 2pm on the day.

He told Tipp FM that he thought there would be action after their last protest.

“Over 11,000 people came to that protest and I was shocked an delighted, but I wasn’t really surprised either because everybody is of the same opinion in the Mid-West not just in Limerick. So as I said there were over 11,000 and I thought as much as everyone else that the powers that be would actually do something about it, try and alleviate the situation because we can’t have people allegedly dying out there because of waiting times, that is crazy.”

Volunteers are needed for the protest – they can email to volunteer – [email protected]

Mike says the on-going construction works and potential use of MAUs doesn’t alleviate concerns.

“If I can reflect back, I can’t recall exactly how many years back now but going back not so long ago wasn’t here a 96 bed new unit opened up in UHL and that didn’t alleviate any of the people on trolleys so it seems to be a lot more than just beds, there is an awful lot to be done to that hospital, it is a disaster. There needs to be more staff, there needs to be more resources, there needs to be more beds, there needs to be an awful lot of planning to get this right.”