Progress being made on resolving Tipp Town boil water notice

Irish Water are hopeful that a Boil Water Notice around the Tipperary Town area will be lifted by the end of the week.

They’re working alongside the Council in trying to remove increased cloudiness in the water supply coming from the Cordangan Water Treatment Plant.

Irish Water say it’s a precautionary measure, and that they’ve carried out extensive work at boreholes to find the source of the turbidity.

Almost 5,000 people are affected by the notice.

Colin Cunningham from Irish Water says they’re hopeful of a positive update in the coming days.

“With high turbidity we can’t guarantee adequate disinfection which means there’s a risk to public health.

“Now we have undertaken some work on the boreholes and the turbidity levels have settled back down. They’re below limits now and we’re undertaking sampling of the network as we have to ensure any non-compliant water has gone through the system before we can progress with lifting the boil water notice.

“So it is positive at the moment and we would hope to be in a position to lift the boil water notice before the end of the week.”