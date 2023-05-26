Progress being made on Nenagh CNU

The new Nenagh Community Nursing Unit is expected to open at the end of March next year.

Councillor Seamie Morris sought an update on progress at the 50 bed unit at this month’s meeting of the Regional Health Forum.

Long stay care, respite and Palliative care services will be provided in the new Community Nursing Unit adjacent to the Nenagh Hospital campus.

Chief Officer with HSE Mid West Community Healthcare Maria Bridgeman informed Councillor Seamie Morris at the Regional Health Forum meeting that the facility is progressing well with an expected handover to the HSE at the end of August.

The two storey unit will then need to be equipped, commissioned and receive HIQA registration prior to opening.

The new 50 bedded CNU will provide a quality standard of living environment for its residents which will be in line with the regulatory requirements. The unit will mainly have single rooms which has influenced the requirement for an additional staffing of 62 whole time equivalents.

The €22.3 million unit is expected to be open by the end of March 2024.