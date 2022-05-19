Problems persist with staffing Cashel Minor Injuries Unit

Work is on-going to restore GP services to 5 days at the Cashel Minor Injuries Unit.

It has emerged that last week and possibly next week a Doctor will only be on location to provide care two days a week due to issues finding a locum.

This follows concerns earlier in the year that the unit would close when operations were temporarily suspended as the HSE attempted to deal with issues interrupting their services.

Deputy Martin Browne has been in contact with the HSE and says that their hands are tied locally as there needs to be changes at a national level when it comes to pay for locum doctors:

“It needs to change at national level that the pay for locums coming in to a clinic like that is risen from the €40 an hour.”

” That seems to be the problem right across the country, the pay seems to be so low that it’s not worth the locums time to do the work in a minor injuries service like that.”