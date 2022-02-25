Plans lodged for Nenagh Primary Care Centre

The planning application for a major new healthcare campus in Nenagh has been submitted to Tipperary County Council.

The group behind the plans, Bluemont Developments, had already published detailed drawings earlier this year for the former Nenagh Ormond rugby grounds at Tyone.

However, the plans were only submitted to the council earlier this week.

The project consists of three blocks, one of which would be a three-storey HSE Primary Care Centre including a variety of treatment rooms and services.

Another 1-2 storey Tusla and HSE outpatient department building is also included in the plans.

While the third block is a single storey ancillary medical dispensary unit attached to the primary care building.

The plans include 250 car parking spaces, and the provision of new road, pedestrian and cycle access from the R498 Tyone Road.

The planning application also seeks to demolish the existing ESB building and rugby club changing rooms on the site.

A decision is due from the council in mid-April.