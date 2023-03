Planning permission has been granted for a major expansion at a North Tipperary nursing home.

Bushy Park Nursing Home in Borrisokane currently has capacity for 34 residents.

Last November the operators applied for a 59 bedroom extension to the facility together with additional parking spaces.

Having been supplied with further information on the proposals Tipperary County Council has now given the green light which will see 2,500 square metres added to the existing 900 square metre building.