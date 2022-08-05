Paediatric Diabetes care gets major boost after appointed at UHL

The Appointment of the first Advanced Nurse Practitioner in Paediatric Diabetes has been made at UHL.

Young people with diabetes can now be supported in transitioning to adult services after the appointment of Alison McCaffrey’s to the Hospital serving North Tipp, Clare and Limerick.

The paediatric diabetes service at UHL currently manages 220 young patients and every year, between 20 and 30 patients will transfer to the adult service.

Those who engage with their diabetes are said to have better clinical outcomes and quality of life and Alison says she is privileged to be helping provide education, and build competence in managing diabetes.

There are now there are now 49 ANPs and AMPs working in the UL Hospitals Group.