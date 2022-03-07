Overcrowding issues at TUH Emergency Department

People are being asked to only use the Emergency Department at Tipperary University Hospital in the case of a genuine emergency.

Management at the Clonmel facility say the unit is currently experiencing overcrowding.

Where possible people are being asked to consul their GP or the Caredoc out of hours service in the first instance.

The public are advised that there may be long delays at TUH as staff make every effort to prioritise those patients requiring immediate treatment and management.

They are also working to prioritise the discharge of patients as soon as possible where appropriate.