Overcrowding an issue once again at local hospitals

The main hospitals serving Tipperary account for more than 1 in 5 of the people being cared for on trolleys today.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 280 patients without a bed at hospitals across the country.

Once again University Hospital Limerick – which covers North Tipp, Limerick and Clare – was the most overcrowded.

45 people who have been admitted to the Dooradoyle facility do not have a proper bed while Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel has 16 patients on trolleys today.