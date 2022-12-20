Overcrowding impacting on ED at TUH

People are once again being asked to only attend the Emergency Department at Tipperary University Hospital in the case of a genuine emergency.

Overcrowding at the Clonmel hospital has led to management advising people to use their GP of the Caredoc out of hours service in the first instance.

They are asking people to think about all their care and treatment options and keep our ED services for the patients who need them most.

Staff and management at TUH are working to prioritise the discharge of patients as soon as possible where appropriate.

19 people who had been admitted to the hospital yesterday were being cared for on trolleys.