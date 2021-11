A shortage of beds at University Hospital Limerick has left 52 patients without a bed there this morning.

According to the INMO they are among 331 people across the country today who have been admitted to hospital but are being cared for on trolleys.

Once again the Dooradoyle facility – which caters for North Tipp, Limerick and Clare – is the most overcrowded in the country.

Both Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel and Nenagh General report no patients on trolleys today.