Overcrowding continues at hospitals serving Tipperary

Hospitals serving the people of Tipperary remain very busy this afternoon, according to INMO figures.

Of the 342 people on trolleys at Irish hospitals, 44 are at University Hospital Limerick and 19 at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel.

It’s the third consecutive day that the national total has surpassed 300.

Management at Tipperary University Hospital issued a statement yesterday asking people to only attend the Emergency Department in the case of genuine emergency, due to an increased level of presentations.