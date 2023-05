Hospitals servicing Tipperary account for 90 of the 516 patients on trolleys across the country today.

The highest level of overcrowding is at University Hospital Limerick once again with 77, followed closely by CUH which has 75.

Elsewhere locally there are 11 people without a bed at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel while Nenagh has two.

Nationally there are 8 children on trolleys in the country today.