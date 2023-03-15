Nursing Union seek meeting with HSE chief over UHL overcrowding

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says hospital overcrowding in the Mid-West is completely out of hand.

The nursing union is today reporting 116 people without a bed at University Hospital Limerick.

Once again the hospital serving North Tipp, Clare and Limerick is by far the busiest in the country – CUH in Cork is next in line with 74.

19 people who have been admitted to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel are without a bed today.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha says it’s clear that hospital overcrowding is out of control once again. The level of overcrowding in some of our emergency departments warrants a national response.

They are seeking an urgent meeting with HSE Chief Executive Bernard Gloster in the next 24 hours ahead of what will be an extremely busy bank holiday weekend for nursing staff.