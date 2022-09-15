A number of boil water notices remain in place in Tipperary

Irish Water say the notice issued for the Horse and Jockey area on September 3rd is still in force.

Around 650 customers are affected due to elevated turbidity which has disrupted treatment at the water plant.

Areas impacted are Horse and Jockey, Forgestown, Moycarkey, Curraheen, Ballymurreen, Drumgower, Newtown and surrounding areas.

The boil notice issued for the Galtee Public Water Supply on September 5th is also still in place.

The areas affected include customers in Emly, Lattin, Ballinard, Cullen, Ballywire, Kilross, Limerick Junction, Monard, Lisvarnane, Rosadrehid, Bansha, Tankerstown, Kilfeacle, Golden, Cashel, Rosegreen, New Inn and surrounding areas

Meanwhile a Boil Water Notice is also still in place for thousands of households in Clonmel on the Glenary Public Water Supply.

Again Irish Water says the issue is due to elevated turbidity in the supply which has affected treatment.

Approximately 10,500 customers on the supply will be affected by the notice.

The Glenary supply serves parts of Clonmel town centre and surrounding areas, including the Cashel Road, Cahir Road, and Ring Road.

Vulnerable customers are reminded that the water is safe to consume once boiled.

Water must be boiled for:

Drinking;

Drinks made with water;

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating;

Brushing of teeth;

Making of ice – discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken:

Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads);

Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling;

Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink;

Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water;

Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled. Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times. If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be boiled once and cooled. If you are using bottled water for preparing baby food, be aware that some natural mineral water may have high sodium content.

Updates will be available on the Water Supply Updates section on water.ie, on Twitter @IWCare and via our customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.