North Tipp boil water notice ends

The Boil Water Notice on the Toomevara area of the Nenagh public water supply has been lifted with immediate effect.

The notice was issued on July 20th due to supply issues in the area.

All consumers in the Toomevara Area on the Nenagh Public Water Supply can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth, following a consultation with the HSE.

The areas affected included Toomevara, Coolkereen, Pallas West, Monanore, Garrane, Ballinlough and surrounding areas.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council want to acknowledge the patience, cooperation and assistance of the general public during the period of the boil water notice and greatly regrets any inconvenience caused to householders and the business community.